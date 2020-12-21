PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The weather is going to seem confused in the days leading up to Christmas. From a big, mid-week warm up to temperatures plummeting on Christmas Eve, this will be a wild week of weather.

Tuesday comes with early snow and quite typical temperatures for this time of year. From there, look for temperatures to spike Wednesday and early Thursday. A significant cold front Thursday will bring rain initially.

The coldest air of the season is behind this front, so as temperatures fall, that cold air will change rain to snow.

Accumulations are looking good at this point, but exactly how much is still a little hard to say. That should become more clear tomorrow.

The other part of this equation is the COLD. It felt right to capitalize that, since this is shaping up to be one of the coldest Christmases in years, with a high temperature around 20 degrees. That high will likely happen at around midnight, though. Most of the day will likely be spent in the teens with single digit wind chills.

The last Christmas with a 20 degree high temperature was 31 years ago, in 1989.

We did have quite cold Christmases in 2013 (High: 28°/Low: 10°) and in 2004 (High: 22°/Low: 6).

This one has the potential to be even colder with that expected 20 degree high temperature. Hopefully you asked Santa for a blanket. Coal would be helpful, too, and there is still time to be bad. That is not advised though!

Stay up to date with the KDKA app, which you can download here.