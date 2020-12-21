Comments
By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A man is in critical condition after being shot in the chest in Pittsburgh’s Hill District.
911 dispatchers were notified of a man who had been shot along Heldman Street around 2:30 a.m.
Police officers and paramedics responded to the call, and when they arrived at the scene, they discovered evidence of a shooting along with a male victim on the first floor of the building.
The man was suffering from a gunshot wound to the chest, but was conscious and alert,
He was transported to a local hospital and was last listed in critical condition.
Police say that a suspect was said to have fled the scene in an unknown direction.
The Crime Scene Unit processed the scene and police are continuing to investigate.
