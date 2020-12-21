BREAKING NEWS:Manhunt Continues For Suspect Accused Of Shooting McKeesport Police Officer
Rite Aid offers self-swab nasal tests to people 13 years or older whether or not they're symptomatic.
By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Rite Aid is expanding its COVID-19 drive-thru testing in multiple states, including Pennsylvania.

They offer free drive-thru coronavirus testing to people 13 years or older whether or not they’re symptomatic.

(Photo Credit: KDKA’s Brian Orr)

Ninety-nine additional sites with self-swab nasal tests are rolling out Dec. 22. They’ll be open 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Friday and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on weekends.

Locations near Pittsburgh include Butler and Monroeville. You can find a full list of locations online.

