By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – After they stopped using the Indian as its mascot and team name, Shady Side Academy announced Monday they’re now the Bulldogs.

“Kind yet courageous, friendly yet dignified, strong and smart, the Bulldog embodies loyalty, courage and tenacity. These inherent traits also describe our Shady Side Academy community,” said Board of Trustees Chair Jon Kamin in an email.

“The Bulldog is a mascot that everyone in our community – from pre-kindergarteners to alumni – will unite behind and cheer about for generations to come. Whether at an athletic contest, a robotics tournament or a class reunion, we look forward to hearing the Blue-and-Gold faithful rallying around the Bulldogs.”

A 20-person mascot search committee led the process, putting five finalists in front of the Board of Trustees for consideration: Bulldogs, Hawks, Lions, Owls and Wolfpack.

The board officially voted to adopt Bulldogs as the new mascot on Thursday.

They dropped the Indian as its mascot and team name this summer because “a significant portion” of the community felt like they couldn’t “embrace” it.