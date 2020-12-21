By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – The iconic Tree of Lights at the Point isn’t going anywhere.

The Department of Conservation and Natural Resources and Duquesne Light released a joint statement Monday night, saying they’ve heard the people of Pittsburgh and agreed to keep the Tree of Lights at Point State Park in 2021.

They had announced 2020 would be the final year for the tree. The decision was made as a way to preserve the historical grounds of Fort Duquesne, but it sparked an outcry and caused a petition to start circling.

As the tree returns, the two sides say they’ll work together to create a similar tree that will be more energy-efficient and have less of an impact on the park.

“Thank you to the many members of our community who spoke up and demonstrated the importance of the ‘Tree of Lights’ at Point State Park to our region. We are pleased to work in partnership with the Department of Conservation and Natural Resources to ensure the tree remains for years to come,” said DLC President and CEO Steve Malnight in a statement.

“We are committed to sharing a future tree that reflects, enhances, and protects a National Historic Landmark that is the iconic focal point of the Pittsburgh area.”