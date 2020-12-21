Comments
By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A new bundle of joy was welcomed to the world for U.S. Representative Conor Lamb and his family.
Lamb posted a tweet on Sunday with a photo of himself, his wife, and their son Matthew Ignatius Lamb.
Excited to introduce you to the newest member of our family, Matthew Ignatius Lamb. pic.twitter.com/bhVWQWXJua
— Conor Lamb (@ConorLambPA) December 20, 2020
This is Lamb’s first child with his wife Hayley.
Congratulations to the Lamb family.
