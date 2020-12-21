BREAKING NEWS:Manhunt Continues For Suspect Accused Of Shooting McKeesport Police Officer
Congressman Lamb shared a photo of himself, his wife Hayley, and their new son Matthew.
By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A new bundle of joy was welcomed to the world for U.S. Representative Conor Lamb and his family.

Lamb posted a tweet on Sunday with a photo of himself, his wife, and their son Matthew Ignatius Lamb.

This is Lamb’s first child with his wife Hayley.

Congratulations to the Lamb family.

