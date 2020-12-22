By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The Allegheny County Health Department is reporting 797 new Coronavirus cases and 10 additional deaths.

Of the newly reported cases, 407 are confirmed from 1,728 PCR tests. There are 390 probable cases.

The Health Department says new cases range in age from 1 year to 98 years, with 38 being the median age. The dates of positive tests range from Nov. 30 to Dec. 21.

There have been 2,956 hospitalizations in Allegheny County since the outbreak began.

The county-wide death toll has risen to 790.

Of the 10 newly-reported deaths, one patient was in their 50s, six patients were in their 80s and three were in their 90s. Three of the deaths were associated with long-term care facilities, the Health Department said.

There have been 47,908 total coronavirus cases among Allegheny County residents since the pandemic started.

This is the COVID-19 Daily Update from the Allegheny County Health Department (ACHD) for December 22, 2020. In the last 24 hours, 797 new cases were reported to the Health Department. Of these, 407 are confirmed cases from 1,728 new PCR tests. There are 390 probable cases. pic.twitter.com/29Gb4E80AZ — Allegheny County Health Department (@HealthAllegheny) December 22, 2020

Since March 14, there have been 47,908 cases of COVID-19 in Allegheny County residents, 2,956 hospitalizations and 790 deaths. Visit the county’s dashboard at https://t.co/8iZNA5dcpr for information on cases, testing and outcomes. — Allegheny County Health Department (@HealthAllegheny) December 22, 2020

More information on the Coronavirus pandemic: