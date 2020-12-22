BREAKING NEWS:Allegheny Co. Police Release Surveillance Video Of Suspect Accused Of Shooting McKeesport Police Officer
CBSN PittsburghWatch Now
The Allegheny County Health Department provides a COVID-19 update at 11 a.m.
Filed Under:Allegheny County, Allegheny County Health Department, Coronavirus In Pittsburgh, Coronavirus Outbreak In Pennsylvania: KDKA Complete Coverage, COVID-19, Health News, Local News, Local TV, Pittsburgh News

By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The Allegheny County Health Department is reporting 797 new Coronavirus cases and 10 additional deaths.

Of the newly reported cases, 407 are confirmed from 1,728 PCR tests. There are 390 probable cases.

The Health Department says new cases range in age from 1 year to 98 years, with 38 being the median age. The dates of positive tests range from Nov. 30 to Dec. 21.

There have been 2,956 hospitalizations in Allegheny County since the outbreak began.

The county-wide death toll has risen to 790.

Of the 10 newly-reported deaths, one patient was in their 50s, six patients were in their 80s and three were in their 90s. Three of the deaths were associated with long-term care facilities, the Health Department said.

There have been 47,908 total coronavirus cases among Allegheny County residents since the pandemic started.

More information on the Coronavirus pandemic:

Comments