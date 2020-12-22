By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – The man acquitted in the 2016 Wilkinsburg mass shooting has pleaded guilty to illegally possessing a firearm.
Cheron Shelton pleaded guilty in federal court to a charge of possession of a firearm and ammunition by a convicted felon, U.S. Attorney Scott Brady announced Tuesday.
According to information presented to the court, a search warrant executed at Shelton’s mom’s home in connection with the Wilkinsburg mass shooting led investigators to find a .22 caliber rifle with an extended magazine loaded with ammunition and documents tying Shelton to the residence.
The Department of Justice says one of Shelton’s fingerprints was recovered from the rifle, which had been reported stolen in 2015 and wasn’t used in the 2016 mass murder.
Shelton has previously been convicted for possession with intent to distribute a controlled substance, which bars him from owning a firearm or ammunition.
A jury acquitted Shelton earlier this year of killing five people and an unborn baby at a cookout in Wilkinsburg.
Sentencing is set for April 22. He could face up to 10 years in prison, a fine of $250,000 or both.
