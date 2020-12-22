By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – The Department of Agriculture has ordered several local businesses to close for violating the temporary indoor dining shutdown.

The Department of Agriculture’s Bureau of Food Safety performed over 400 inspections at businesses in the restaurant and retail food service industry from Dec. 14 through Dec. 20, with 84 of those driven by COVID-19 complaints.

The department issued 180 written warnings to restaurants reportedly violating the indoor dining ban. Out of those warnings, 40 were confirmed to be open and were ordered to close.

In the Pittsburgh area, businesses were ordered to close in several counties, including three in Indiana, one in Somerset, one in Washington and one in Westmoreland.

COVID-19 warnings were also issued in multiple Pittsburgh-area counties, including one in Armstrong, one in Butler, one in Fayette, one in Somerset, three in Washington and three in Westmoreland.

Businesses open for indoor dining that refuse to stop when an inspector is there will be ordered to close. If they keep defying the closure order, they’ll be referred to the Pennsylvania Department of Health for further legal action.

The names of the restaurants haven’t been released.

Complaints about businesses not complying with COVID-19 orders can be reported online.