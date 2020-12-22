By: KDKA-TV News Staff

ERIE, Pa. (KDKA) — Firefighters in Erie rescued a kitten who fell down a chimney and was stuck for 36 hours.

The ANNA Shelter says on Facebook that Erie Firefighters Engie 8 rescued the kitten. Firefighters knocked out the chimney wall to reach the kitten, who was dehydrated, barely breathing and “terrified.”

“She may have been trying to figure out just how Santa does it…and found herself stuck,” the Facebook post said.

The kitten, named Ashlyn after “the ash that she was covered in,” was rushed to an ANNA facility, where she has been under the care of trained professionals.

“She will remain under the care of Dr. Franklin until she is recovered enough to be placed up for adoption. Please keep this little lady – a failed Santa’s little helper – in your thoughts and prayers! She will need all of the good vibes she can get as her body heals,” The ANNA Shelter said on Facebook.