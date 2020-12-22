By: KDKA-TV News Staff
HOMEWOOD, Pa. (KDKA) — Pittsburgh police officers found farm animals living in poor conditions in a home after they responded to a reported assault.
Police responded Monday to Homewood for the reported assault. The arrested suspect told law enforcement that numerous animals were inside.
Officials found three dogs that were being kept outside despite the cold temperatures, two goats, two pigs, four chickens, four reptiles and one scorpion.
Animal control officers and Humane Animal Rescue took possession of the animals, police say.
