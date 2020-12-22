BREAKING NEWS:Allegheny Co. Police Release Surveillance Video Of Suspect Accused Of Shooting McKeesport Police Officer
CBSN PittsburghWatch Now
Animal control officers and Humane Animal Rescue took possession of the animals, police say.
Filed Under:Allegheny County, Farm Animals, Homewood, Humane Animal Rescue, Local TV, Pittsburgh, Pittsburgh News

By: KDKA-TV News Staff

HOMEWOOD, Pa. (KDKA) — Pittsburgh police officers found farm animals living in poor conditions in a home after they responded to a reported assault.

(Photo Credit: KDKA)

Police responded Monday to Homewood for the reported assault. The arrested suspect told law enforcement that numerous animals were inside.

Officials found three dogs that were being kept outside despite the cold temperatures, two goats, two pigs, four chickens, four reptiles and one scorpion.

Animal control officers and Humane Animal Rescue took possession of the animals, police say.

Comments