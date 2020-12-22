By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Jerome Bettis’ foundation raised $30,000 to not only replace all the Christmas gifts stolen from a Pittsburgh non-profit, but to buy even more than before.

Bettis said his foundation adopted Family Resources as a charity this holiday season to give coats, hats, gloves and toys to victims of child abuse. But then a “Grinch” broke into the facility and stole everything they’ve collected so far.

“When I received a call with this heartbreaking news, I knew I had to do something,” Jerome Bettis said in a release. “I immediately put out social media posts asking for support, and the generosity that came through was incredible.”

Just three days later, the Bus Stops Here Foundation was able to raise over $30,000 to re-buy the gifts and get some new ones.

“Out of tragic situation, something truly incredible happened,” said Bus Stops Here Foundation Executive Director Bethany Vietmeier in a release. “We are so grateful to the support we have received to make sure all of these special kids have a Christmas they will remember.”