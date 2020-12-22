BREAKING NEWS:Allegheny Co. Police Release Surveillance Video Of Suspect Accused Of Shooting McKeesport Police Officer
By: KDKA-TV News Staff

SARVER, Pa. (KDKA) – Police in Butler County are asking for help finding a missing 74-year-old woman.

Buffalo Township Police say Edith Atkinson is missing from the Sarver area.

(Photo provided by Buffalo Township Police)

They describe her as a white female about 5-foot-1 and 150 pounds. She has brown eyes and black hair.

She was last seen wearing a red coat and black pants, driving a white 2012 Ford Fiesta with the Pennsylvania license plate JTG7025, police say.

If you see her, call the Buffalo Township Police through the Butler County 911 Dispatch Center at 724-282-1221.

