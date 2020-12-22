By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Pennsylvania’s Coronavirus contact tracing is going digital.

The state’s Department of Health’s new tool is called the ‘Connect and Protect’ form.

COVID-19 contact tracers will now use it to reach out to Pennsylvanians between the ages of 19 and 64 who live in a county without its own county or municipal health department.

“Launching this tool allows public health professionals to connect with more Pennsylvanians in record time to learn where people went and who they were in close contact with while infectious in order to further protect loved ones and neighbors across the commonwealth,” Secretary of Health Dr. Rachel Levine said. “We are eager to continue adding tools to our toolbox to mitigate the spread of COVID-19. Residents that are diagnosed with COVID-19 will still receive a call from a public health professional, but if they are between 19 and 64, they will be asked to provide their email address to receive the Connect & Protect Form to complete as soon as possible.”

The Department of Health believes this will give them a chance to reach more people in a faster way.