By: KDKA-TV News Staff

HARRISBURG, Pa. (KDKA) — State police are asking for help and support from Pennsylvanians for their mounted patrol unit.

They are looking for a few good horses.

The department says they rely on donations to keep its stable and horse-training academy, located in Hershey, going.

The animals are deployed statewide for searches, crowd control and security.

They also participate in parades and other community events.

State police are looking for geldings between the ages of 5 and 15. They must stand between 16 hands and 18 hands tall.

The mounted unit prefers draft horses and draft-crosses with quiet and sound dispositions. They must be free of serious stable vices.

Any donated horse will go through a 120-day trial period and must have a veterinary examination.

Once the horses are ready for retirement, the state police first offer them back to their original owner; but if for any reason they are unable to accept them, the unit will find them another suitable home.

If you want more information, or are interested in donating a horse, you can contact state police at cneidigh@pa.gov