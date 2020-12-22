PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A Winter Weather Advisory for the ridges of Westmoreland and Fayette and Somerset County expires at 10:00 a.m.

There’s a Winter Storm Warning for Garrett County, MD where several inches of snow have already fallen.

Snow showers will wrap up for many earlier than late morning but lingers for the ridges and higher elevations until about 11:00 a.m.

Less than an inch is expected for many of us and we will see highs in the upper 30s again, so melting of what snow is on the ground will occur.

Tuesday evening through Wednesday, we stay dry before we see our next big system arrive for the holidays.

Wednesday will be very mild with highs in the upper 40’s and Thursday, we start off very mild in the upper 40’s before temperatures drop and we see the coldest air of the season thus far.

Thursday’s system will start as rain in the morning then as colder air filters in we will see a switch to snow and falling temperatures.

It’ll take a little time for the ground temperature to catch up with the air temperature, but areas Friday could wake up to several inches on the ground or more in the higher elevations (still too early for exact amounts) but that would give us the official “White Christmas” if there is 1″ of fresh snow on the ground, and it looks very likely.

The only downfall is travel will be tricky on Christmas Eve!

Highs on Friday will be some of the coldest air we’ve seen so far this season, only making it to the low 20’s for our highs in the morning, with temperatures dropping to the teens in the afternoon and single digit wind chilis!

Saturday, we dry out but our highs struggle to make it to 30.

