By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger set two new career milestones on Monday night in the team’s 27-17 loss to the Cincinnati Bengals.

Roethlisberger became the 6th player in NFL history to complete 5,000 career passes and the 7th player in NFL history to throw for 60,000 yards.

The Steelers fell to their AFC North rivals on Monday night, with multiple players leaving the game with injuries.

Earlier in the day, five Steelers players were named to the Pro Bowl. 

The Steelers started their season with an 11-0 record, but have now dropped three games in a row.

