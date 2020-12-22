By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Pittsburgh is one of the best places in the country to celebrate the holidays, according to WalletHub reports.
WalletHub ranks Pittsburgh as the sixth best place to spend Christmas and the 19th best place to spend New Year’s in 2020.
For its Christmas study, WalletHub says it ranked the 100 biggest cities in the country based on 15 “key indicators” of a safe and affordable Christmas, setting ranges from COVID-19 cases to the availability of traditions to the city’s overall generosity.
At the top of that list are Durham, North Carolina; San Jose, California; and Honolulu, Hawaii.
As for ringing in 2021, WalletHub ranked cities based on factors like safety, COVID-19 cases, food delivery options and costs. The biggest 100 cities were also ranked on 15 key factors.
Coming in at the top of that list are Virginia Beach, Virginia; Honolulu, Hawaii; and Plano, Texas.
