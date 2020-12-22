WESTMORELAND COUNTY, Pa. (KDKA) — The Westmoreland County Transit Authority has approved a plan to allow want ads to be advertised on authority vehicles.

When it comes to the wheels on the bus going round and round, the Westmoreland County Transit Authority has a bunch.

“We have 41 fixed-route vehicles and 60 shared-ride vehicles in use,” said Alan Blahovec, the executive director of the WCTA.

And thanks to a new plan, you may catch the bus and a potential lead for a new job.

“Advertisement for the employment of employees. So basically, help wanted ads are now allowed,” said Blahovec.

Buses covered with ads are not new. But in years past, advertising on WCTA buses had to meet certain protocols.

“The sale, lease or rental of good or services,” said Blahovec.

The WCTA board decided to allow for want ads for the want of something else — riders.

“Our ridership is down 70 percent,” said Blahovec.

Present ads have helped the bottom line, too.

“They have increased our revenue from $9,000 a year prior to their contact to this year we’ve seen $64,000,” Blahovec said.

As for when the new ads will start showing up on the buses, Billboards On Wheels — the agency handling the matter — says to look for them in the next few weeks.

“We know that there are plenty of employers in the county that are looking for help. This gives them one more avenue to advertise those needs,” said Blahovec