By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The Allegheny County Health Department is reporting 830 new Coronavirus cases and four additional deaths.

Of the newly reported cases, 621 are confirmed from 2,224 PCR tests. There are 209 probable cases.

The Health Department says new cases range in age from 1 week to 104 years, with 45 being the median age. The dates of positive tests range from Nov. 22 to Dec. 22.

There have been 3,012 hospitalizations in Allegheny County since the outbreak began.

The county-wide death toll has risen to 794.

Of the four newly-reported deaths, two patients were in their 80s and the other two were in their 90s. Two deaths are associated with long-term care facilities, the Health Department says.

There have been 48,738 total coronavirus cases among Allegheny County residents since the pandemic started.

There have been 322,232 individuals tested for the virus across the county since the pandemic arrived in Pennsylvania.

