Comments
By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – A COVID-19 outbreak among the Benedictine Sisters of Pittsburgh has now claimed the life of one of the women.
Sister Christine Makowski died on Tuesday at the age of 99.
RELATED: COVID-19 In Pittsburgh: 24 Community Members Of Benedictine Sisters Of Pittsburgh Test Positive For COVID-19
The monastery has been hit hard by the pandemic in the past few weeks as 24 of the 33 sisters have tested positive for the virus.
Sister Makowski had just marked 70 years of ministry.
You must log in to post a comment.