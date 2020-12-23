PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Christmas is just days away, the New Year holiday is next week and this has state health leaders saying more people are more likely to get tested, rather than just stay home.

This news has testing sites across the state ready for the surge in testing requests.

According to the Trib, the state’s Director of Testing and Contact Tracing, Michael Huff, says labs across the state and country have increased their efficiency, meaning they’re capable to conduct thousands of tests quickly.

Huff also points out the use of rapid tests, which give results in hours rather than days.

As of right now, those are not considered to be as accurate as a PCR test.

It was much different back in early March. The state’s Health Department was doing its own testing then and not relying on the CDC.

This had them only doing a few tests a day.

The department is also now looking at ways to increase testing in places like college campuses.

They say testing is just as important as wearing a mask and social distance.