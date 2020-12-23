WINTER WEATHER:Winter Weather Advisory Issued For Much Of Western Pa.
Shelter workers realized that she was pregnant and would need an emergency c-section.
By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — One of the dogs confiscated from a Homewood house with several farm animals living inside has given birth to nine puppies after an emergency C-section.

Pittsburgh police officers on Monday found farm animals living in poor conditions inside a home after they responded to a reported assault.

(Photo Credit: KDKA)

Officials found three dogs that were being kept outside despite the cold temperatures, two goats, two pigs, four chickens, four reptiles and one scorpion.

Animal control officers and Humane Animal Rescue took possession of the animals, police say.

They say shelter workers later realized one of the three dogs confiscated was pregnant — but her birth canal wasn’t big enough to deliver the puppies safely.

So animal workers performed an emergency C-section Tuesday. The new mom and her nine puppies are doing well.

(Photo provided by Pittsburgh Police)

Police are still investigating.

