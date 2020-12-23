By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — One of the dogs confiscated from a Homewood house with several farm animals living inside has given birth to nine puppies after an emergency C-section.
Pittsburgh police officers on Monday found farm animals living in poor conditions inside a home after they responded to a reported assault.
Officials found three dogs that were being kept outside despite the cold temperatures, two goats, two pigs, four chickens, four reptiles and one scorpion.
Animal control officers and Humane Animal Rescue took possession of the animals, police say.
Police responded to a residence in Homewood for a reported assault on 12/21. The arrested suspect alerted police to numerous farm animals inside, living in poor conditions. Animal Care & Control officers and the Humane Animal Rescue took possession of the animals. pic.twitter.com/VmRAdJPj4R
— Pittsburgh Police (@PghPolice) December 23, 2020
They say shelter workers later realized one of the three dogs confiscated was pregnant — but her birth canal wasn’t big enough to deliver the puppies safely.
So animal workers performed an emergency C-section Tuesday. The new mom and her nine puppies are doing well.
Police are still investigating.
