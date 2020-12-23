By: KDKA-TV News Staff

HARRISBURG (KDKA) – Pennsylvania Health Secretary Dr. Rachel Levine is calling on hospitals to get other health care providers vaccinated against coronavirus, including frontline EMS workers.

“My message today to hospitals is to start to reach out and to work together with EMS providers and the agencies as well as other non-affiliated health care providers and work to get them vaccinated as soon as possible,” said Dr. Levine at a press conference Wednesday.

She says so far 41,444 healthcare workers have received their first shot, and over 30,000 more Pfizer vaccines are on their way. There’s also now a second vaccine from Moderna that will be “flowing this week,” she says.

Next week a federal partnership with CVS and Walgreens kicks in, offering on-site vaccinations for residents and staff at skilled nursing facilities.

RELATED STORIES:

“Every health care worker who wants to be vaccinated will be vaccinated whether they are affiliated with a hospital or not,” she said.

She says EMS agencies should reach out to hospitals and hospitals should reach out to EMS agencies, with the health department facilitating the discussions.

It will be months before vaccine manufacturers can produce enough to immunize the general public, she says, so mitigation is “more important than ever.”

“As we approach the holiday season we cannot let our guard down. We must stay the course. We must continue to follow our personal and collective responsibility to each other to prevent the spread of this virus,” she said.

Right now Dr. Levine says cases are continuing to plateau and she’s urging people to avoid all gatherings this holiday season.

As for anticipating a holiday surge and prolonging the current temporary restrictions, she says, “If there’s an enormous spike in cases, that would be very challenging. If the cases remain plateaued or even go down, that would be a positive finding that would influence our decision about mitigation.”