By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Two local Democratic congressmen said they support the push for $2,000 stimulus checks.

But they said that is not what the Trump administration was indicating during negotiations.

“This was a bill that Democrats and Republicans and the White House said they would support and the president said he would sign. He did not give an indication when we were voting on this bill last week that he would not sign it. He said he would sign it,” said Rep. Mike Doyle.

“He was more or less asleep or playing golf the entire time that we were negotiating these bills,” said Rep. Conor Lamb. “I’m glad that he wants to help us get people more money. I frankly agree with him on the $2,000, but he should have been there a month ago, two months ago, six months ago.”

KDKA reached out to Republican congressmen Mike Kelly and Guy Reschenthaler, but both were unavailable on Wednesday. Kelly did say he would support increasing the stimulus checks.