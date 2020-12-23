BREAKING NEWS:Allegheny Co. Police Release Surveillance Video Of Suspect Accused Of Shooting McKeesport Police Officer
There could be 4 to 6 inches of snow, with upwards of 8 inches in the ridges where a Winter Storm Watch will be in effect.
By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – A Winter Weather Advisory has been issued for much of the Pittsburgh area from Christmas Eve through Christmas Day.

NWS Pittsburgh says from 5 p.m. Thursday to 2 p.m. Friday, most of southwestern Pennsylvania will be under a Winter Weather Advisory, with a total of 4 to 6 inches of snow expected.

In the ridges, there could be upwards of 8 inches. There’s a Winter Storm Watch in effect there from the same time Christmas Eve to Christmas Day.

Meteorologist Mary Ours says rain is arriving overnight Wednesday and by Thursday afternoon, the coldest air we’ve seen so far this season begins to filter in.

(Photo Credit: KDKA)

We’ll get some rain and it’ll take a little for the ground temperature to catch up — but it looks like we’ll have a White Christmas. It’ll also be a chilly Christmas, with highs only making it to the low 20s.

