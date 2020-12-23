By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – A Winter Weather Advisory has been issued for much of the Pittsburgh area from Christmas Eve through Christmas Day.

NWS Pittsburgh says from 5 p.m. Thursday to 2 p.m. Friday, most of southwestern Pennsylvania will be under a Winter Weather Advisory, with a total of 4 to 6 inches of snow expected.

Valid 5 PM Thursday through 2 PM Friday: A Winter Weather Advisory has been issued for most locations, and a Winter Storm Watch is in effect for the eastern ridges. pic.twitter.com/YLT22ZsZI1 — NWS Pittsburgh (@NWSPittsburgh) December 23, 2020

In the ridges, there could be upwards of 8 inches. There’s a Winter Storm Watch in effect there from the same time Christmas Eve to Christmas Day.

WEATHER LINKS:

Current Conditions | School Delays & Closings | Local Radar | Weather App | Photos

Meteorologist Mary Ours says rain is arriving overnight Wednesday and by Thursday afternoon, the coldest air we’ve seen so far this season begins to filter in.

We’ll get some rain and it’ll take a little for the ground temperature to catch up — but it looks like we’ll have a White Christmas. It’ll also be a chilly Christmas, with highs only making it to the low 20s.

Stay up to date with the KDKA app, which you can download here.