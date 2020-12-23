By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster says he’s going to stop dancing on logos for the “betterment” of himself and his teammates.

“I’m not going to change the person who I am. You know, it’s getting to the point where my teammates are being asked this question, my coach is being asked this question, and I saw it more as no intention of disrespect, but more intentions of my fans — I’m big on social media,” he said Wednesday.

Here is part of JuJu decision to stop dancing on other teams logo’s = “It’s to the point where my teammates are being asked about it. My coach is being asked about it. … For the betterment of my team, I’m going to stop dancing on the logo." — Bob Pompeani (@KDPomp) December 23, 2020

Smith-Schuster danced on the Bengals’ logo before Monday’s 27-17 loss and posted the dance to TikTok.

After he fumbled the ball following a hit from Vonn Bell during Monday’s game, the Bengals took to Twitter to troll Smith-Schuster: “.@Vonn knocks it out from Pittsburgh TikTok star,” the tweet reads.

.@Vonn knocks it out from Pittsburgh TikTok star. WATCH on ESPN pic.twitter.com/n4BNZHcJ0J — Cincinnati Bengals (@Bengals) December 22, 2020

Earlier in the week, Bell said he thought Smith-Schuster’s dancing on logos was “disrespectful” and Bills players said seeing him dance on their logo gave them “extra fire”.

Smith-Schuster Wednesday appeared to brush away the idea that his dancing had anything to do with the team’s recent losses, saying he was dancing when they were undefeated and he was dancing when they were losing.