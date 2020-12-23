BREAKING NEWS:Allegheny Co. Police Release Surveillance Video Of Suspect Accused Of Shooting McKeesport Police Officer
He said he had no intention of disrespect, but when his teammates and coach are getting asked about his dancing, it's time to stop.
By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster says he’s going to stop dancing on logos for the “betterment” of himself and his teammates.

“I’m not going to change the person who I am. You know, it’s getting to the point where my teammates are being asked this question, my coach is being asked this question, and I saw it more as no intention of disrespect, but more intentions of my fans — I’m big on social media,” he said Wednesday.

Smith-Schuster danced on the Bengals’ logo before Monday’s 27-17 loss and posted the dance to TikTok.

After he fumbled the ball following a hit from Vonn Bell during Monday’s game, the Bengals took to Twitter to troll Smith-Schuster: “.@Vonn knocks it out from Pittsburgh TikTok star,” the tweet reads.

Earlier in the week, Bell said he thought Smith-Schuster’s dancing on logos was “disrespectful” and Bills players said seeing him dance on their logo gave them “extra fire”.

Smith-Schuster Wednesday appeared to brush away the idea that his dancing had anything to do with the team’s recent losses, saying he was dancing when they were undefeated and he was dancing when they were losing.

