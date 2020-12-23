By: KDKA-TV News Staff

MCKEESPORT, Pa. (KDKA) – Rewards are being offered for information leading to the arrest of Koby Francis, the 22-year-old accused of shooting McKeesport Officer Jerry Athans.

The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosive in conjunction with the Allegheny County police are offering a reward of up to $10,000 for information leading to Francis’ whereabouts. The county police say Richard Bazzy, owner of Shults Ford, is offering up to $5,000 for similar information.

A warrant is out for Francis’ arrest on charges of criminal attempt homicide, escape, flight to avoid apprehension, aggravated assault and firearms violations. Police say he was last seen wearing a black hoodie, camo pants and black shoes with white soles. Police say if you see him, call 911. He’s considered armed and dangerous.

The situation started just before 3 p.m. on Sunday afternoon with Francis being served a “Protection from Abuse” order at the McKeesport Police station.

According to the criminal complaint, it was just a short time later when police were called to Harrison Village where “Francis was attempting to get his infant child from a relative who was babysitting.”

Francis left before police arrived on the scene.

Then, just before 4 p.m., police were called again, this time to Yester Square, for a PFA violation in progress. When officers arrived at the scene, they say they found Francis sitting in his Ford Escape outside of a home.

He was arrested.

Police say he also does not have a valid driver’s license, and they found a gun was found inside the vehicle.

Once inside Officer Athans’ police car, investigators say Francis combative. The criminal complaint reports he attempted to kick out one of the vehicle’s windows.

Police say at the McKeesport Police station, Officer Athans walked over to the passenger side to get Francis out of the vehicle. However, that’s when the shots rang out. Police say Francis was able to get his handcuffed hands out in front of him.

Officer Athans initially suffered a gunshot wound to the neck. He then circled around to the front of the vehicle for cover. The criminal complaint says “Francis continued firing at Officer Athans, striking him two more times in his left shoulder.” Police say Officer Athans returned fire as Francis ran away.

Francis has been on the run since and Officer Athans has been released from the hospital.

Anyone with information should call ATF at 1-888-283-8477 or the county police at 1-833-255-847.