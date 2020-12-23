WASHINGTON (KDKA) – This morning, President Donald Trump is issuing a stern warning to Congress: get back to the U.S. Capitol and make changes to the recently passed COVID-19 relief package or he could veto it.

The biggest demand Mr. Trump is making is to change the $600 stimulus checks to $2,000 checks.

It’s unclear how serious the president’s threat is or whether he would actually veto the legislation.

Following the threat, House Democrats say they plan to offer a bill that would increase stimulus checks that would go out to Americans from the current amount of $600 to $2,000.

The initial plan was $600 in direct payments for adults making up to $75,000 per year or $2,400 for a family of four.

It also adds an additional $300 per week in unemployment insurance and aid to small businesses and an extension of a moratorium on evictions.

However, not included in the legislation was aid for state and local governments, something local officials have expressed concerns over.

“Our first responders and frontline essential workers who have worked tirelessly during this pandemic to protect our communities will be hurt the most,” said Pittsburgh Mayor Bill Peduto.

President Trump also expressed concern about foreign aid passed by Congress, urging Capitol Hill to spend the money on Americans.

In response to President Trump’s message, Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer tweeted: “We spent months trying to secure $2000 checks but Republicans blocked it. Trump needs to sign the bill and keep the government open and we’re glad to pass more aid Americans need. Maybe Trump can finally make himself useful and get Republicans no to block it again.”

According to The Hill, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell announced the Senate will return to Washington on December 29 to respond to the potential veto of the defense bill.