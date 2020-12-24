PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – We are waking up to temperatures in the 40s and 50s with rain showers and that will quickly change this afternoon and evening.

A Winter Weather Advisory for the region goes through Christmas Day and there are also Winter Storm Warnings for the ridges and a Winter Storm Watch for Somerset County.

By dinner time tonight, temperatures look to be in the mid-30s and we see a transition to snow that will last through Christmas morning. It’ll take a little time for the ground temperature to catch up with the air temperature, but it looks like we will have a white Christmas!

The only downfall is travel will be tricky because snow is going to fall heavily and quickly. A general 3-6″ for the region is likely with the ridges seeing 6-8″.

High temperatures on Christmas Day will be some of the coldest air we’ve seen so far this season, only making it to the low-20s for our high around midnight and then temperatures drop into the teens in the afternoon with single-digit and even sub-zero wind chills.

Saturday, we dry out, but our highs struggle to make it to 30. However, we will see some sunshine.

Then, we are back to average highs on Sunday and it will stay dry with more sunshine.