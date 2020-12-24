WINTER WEATHER:Winter Weather Advisory Issued For Much Of Western Pa.
CBSN PittsburghWatch Now
"I haven't seen her in about three months and it's tough."
Filed Under:Allegheny County, Birthday Parade, Local TV, Oakmont

By: KDKA-TV News Staff

OAKMONT, Pa. (KDKA) — An Oakmont family wanted to make sure their relatives felt love on their birthdays.

The family set up a drive-by parade at the Presbyterian Home Westminster Place on Thursday. John Stockey turned 94 years old on Thursday and his wife, Sal, turns 90 on Friday.

The two saw each other for the first time in three months.

KDKA’s Royce Jones: What are you most excited about?

John: Seeing my honey bunny. I haven’t seen her in about three months and it’s tough.

“It was going to be a rough day for all of us. But the children, we put this together,” said John Stockey Jr. “We all just wanted to come up and sing her a nice happy birthday.”

The couple has been married for 72 years.

Comments