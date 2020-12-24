By: KDKA-TV News Staff

OAKMONT, Pa. (KDKA) — An Oakmont family wanted to make sure their relatives felt love on their birthdays.

The family set up a drive-by parade at the Presbyterian Home Westminster Place on Thursday. John Stockey turned 94 years old on Thursday and his wife, Sal, turns 90 on Friday.

The two saw each other for the first time in three months.

KDKA’s Royce Jones: What are you most excited about?

CHRISTMAS SURPRISE: Separated by #COVID19 John Stockey (94) saw his wife Sal (90) of 72 years for the first time in three months, social distancing style, at her senior care home. Both celebrate their birthdays today and tomorrow. Happy Birthday! 🎂 pic.twitter.com/DEGmoI9u05 — Royce Jones KDKA (@roycejonesnews) December 24, 2020

John: Seeing my honey bunny. I haven’t seen her in about three months and it’s tough.

“It was going to be a rough day for all of us. But the children, we put this together,” said John Stockey Jr. “We all just wanted to come up and sing her a nice happy birthday.”

The couple has been married for 72 years.