By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The Allegheny County Health Department is reporting 912 new Coronavirus cases and 53 additional deaths.
Of the newly reported cases, 630 are confirmed from 1,958 PCR tests. There are 282 probable cases.
The Health Department says new cases range in age from 1 month to 101 years, with 47 years being the median age. The dates of positive tests range from Nov. 30 to Dec. 23. Of the positive tests, 38 positive tests are more than a week old.
There have been 3,057 hospitalizations in Allegheny County since the outbreak began.
The county-wide death toll has risen to 847.
There have been 49,650 total coronavirus cases among Allegheny County residents since the pandemic started.
