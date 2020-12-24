Are you looking to bring a pet into your home? Local animal shelters are a great place to find a furry companion. So, as part of Furry Tails, I’ll be doing an ongoing feature on adoptable pets from local animal shelters once a week. If you have room in your heart and are looking to bring a lovable ball of fur into your home, maybe one of these guys is meant to be a part of your family!

_____________________________________________________________________________________

Bunadict Cumberbatch

Animal Friends

Animal Friends Pet Profile:

Bunadict Cumberbatch is a very curious bunny who will sniff everything around him and will even sit up on his hind legs to get a better view of his surroundings. He can be a little shy but does enjoy pets on his back if you offer. Bunadict will do best in a home where he will receive the time and attention he needs to continue to develop into a confident rabbit.

To find out more about how to adopt Bunadict, visit this link!

If you can help, come to Animal Friends at 562 Camp Horne Road, Pittsburgh, Pa., 15237 or call 412-847-7000. For more information on how you can adopt any of the pets at Animal Friends, visit their website here!

_____________________________________________________________________________________

Angel & Leo

Orphans of the Storm

Orphans of the Storm Pet Profile:

Angel is 2-years-old. She is an affectionate young lady.

Angel is good with kids, dogs and other cats. Her family had to move where she could not go with them. Angel is hoping to be with a new family soon, maybe in time for Christmas.

She is housetrained.

To find out more about how to adopt Angel, visit this link!

Orphans of the Storm Pet Profile:

Leo is a very smart, loving, energetic shepherd cattle dog mix. He likes:

·snuggling,

·having his belly scratched,

·playing with toys, especially ones that make sounds,

·lots of exercise,

·car rides

Leo is very loving. In fact, his foster family fell in love with him and adopted him, however, he was very jealous of the other dogs. He has been around older, very respectful kids.

Leo is a digger outside if not watched and needs a fenced-in yard to exercise in.

To find out more about how to adopt Leo, visit this link!

Click the link to learn more about pet adoption at Orphans of the Storm in Kittanning, Armstrong County! Or call them at this number: 724-548-4520.

_____________________________________________________________________________________

Stay tuned animal lovers for more Furry Tails! You can follow me on Twitter at @HeatherLang24