By: KDKA-TV News Staff

HEDGESVILLE, W. Va. (KDKA) – Thousands of Jeep owners in West Virginia lined up on Wednesday night to help make a young boy’s Christmas dream come to life.

The parade was for 4-year-old Georgie who is battling stage 4 neuroblastoma.

He lives in Hedgesville with his family and he enjoys Jeeps so much that his parents asked around and posted to social media in hopes of organizing a parade.

The end result?

More than 2,000 Jeeps showing up to give Georgie a Christmas gift he will never forget.

