By: KDKA-TV News Staff
HEDGESVILLE, W. Va. (KDKA) – Thousands of Jeep owners in West Virginia lined up on Wednesday night to help make a young boy’s Christmas dream come to life.
The parade was for 4-year-old Georgie who is battling stage 4 neuroblastoma.
He lives in Hedgesville with his family and he enjoys Jeeps so much that his parents asked around and posted to social media in hopes of organizing a parade.
The end result?
More than 2,000 Jeeps showing up to give Georgie a Christmas gift he will never forget.
