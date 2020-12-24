By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Pittsburgh Pirates first baseman Josh Bell has been traded to the Washington Nationals, the Pittsburgh Pirates confirmed on Thursday.
In exchange, right-handed pitchers Wil Crowe, 26, and Eddy Yean, 19, will be joining the Pirates roster.
“Wil Crowe commands a solid fastball and several good secondary pitches. He brings a strong reputation and work ethic, and has a chance to compete for Major League innings in 2021,” Pirates General Manager Ben Cherington said. “Eddy Yean is a Dominican League prospect who was one of the better young pitchers in the short season in 2019. He has a mid90’s fastball to go along with a promising slider and changeup. Yean will join a growing group of promising starting pitching prospects within our minor league system.”
