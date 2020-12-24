WINTER WEATHER:Winter Weather Advisory Issued For Much Of Western Pa.
By: KDKA-TV News Staff

NORTH HUNTINGDON, Pa. (KDKA) — Christmas came early for K9 Ivan with the North Huntingdon Township Police Department.

The department announced on Wednesday that Ivan would be receiving a bullet and stab protective vest, courtesy of a donation from non-profit organization Vested Interest in K9s, Inc.

This body armor is potentially life-saving for K9s on duty, police say, and each vest’s estimated value can range between over $1,000 to just under $2,300.

Ivan and the department will receive the vest within eight to 10 weeks.

