By: KDKA-TV News Staff
NORTH HUNTINGDON, Pa. (KDKA) — Christmas came early for K9 Ivan with the North Huntingdon Township Police Department.
The department announced on Wednesday that Ivan would be receiving a bullet and stab protective vest, courtesy of a donation from non-profit organization Vested Interest in K9s, Inc.
This body armor is potentially life-saving for K9s on duty, police say, and each vest’s estimated value can range between over $1,000 to just under $2,300.
Ivan and the department will receive the vest within eight to 10 weeks.
