By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Santa Claus is coming to town, but he’s got a long route before he gets here.

Just like every year, the job of tracking Santa falls to the North American Aerospace Defense Command, better known as NORAD.

According to Brigadier General William Betts, Vice Commander of 1st Air Force and principal advisor to the commander of NORAD, NORAD uses a variety of methods to track Santa’s movements including satellites, radars and even fighter aircraft.

“Fortunately, Rudolph’s nose has a very distinct infrared signature that we’re able to track,” Betts said.

NORAD has participated in the tracking of Santa Claus for 65 years, according to Betts.

“All of us here at NORAD are just incredibly privileged to help bring this service to children around the world,” Betts said.

NORAD is advising Pittsburgh children to be in their beds between 9 p.m. and midnight tonight at the latest.

“But generally if the children aren’t asleep when Santa arrives at the house, then he moves on and has to come back later,” Betts said.

You can monitor Santa’s progress around the world through NORAD’s tracking here.