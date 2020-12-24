PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A Pittsburgh couple says this is the “best Christmas ever” after adopting a 5-year-old boy who they had been fostering since last December.

Exactly one year after Michaela and Dave Robbins brought Noah into their home, he officially became their son. The family’s adoption hearing was done virtually due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Noah has a rare orthopedic condition that affects his joints and his spine but not his spirit. In fact, he inspires people everywhere he goes. He is well-known throughout his Lawrenceville neighborhood, and Michaela and Dave say he spreads joy to everyone.

“He’s kind of like the mayor around here. If you go out with Noah, you never know who you’re going to meet,” said Dave.

“By the time Noah was adopted, he was in foster care for 1,300 days,” Michaela told KDKA’s Kym Gable. “So there was a ton of people in Pittsburgh who stepped up and followed his story and really contributed to raising a really joyful kid.”

“It brought tears to my eyes when the judge called him Noah Robbins,” she added.

Dave and Michaela were volunteering at the Children’s Home of Pittsburgh when they fell in love with Noah and brought him home.

The family shared the video of the adoption hearing with KDKA and explained that Noah wasn’t the only one in their household to be officially adopted that day. A dog named Lucky came into the Robbins’ home in March. He was missing a paw and needed a little extra care. Noah insisted Lucky be adopted with him.

“He kept telling us that best friends get adopted together,” said Michaela. “We’ve had a really magical journey finding Noah. It took us a long time to find him. But man, was he worth the wait.”

The community is rallying around the family as they raise funds for a new wheelchair accessible van for Noah.