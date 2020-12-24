Comments
By: KDKA-TV News Staff
INDIANA COUNTY, Pa. (KDKA) — Police are investigating a crash that killed a 14-year-old girl in Indiana County.
The crash happened Wednesday just before 5 p.m. on Route 553 in Cherryhill Township. The coroner says Brittany Keith was riding in a car that went off the road and hit a tree.
Officials say the driver was trying to avoid hitting another car that crossed the center line. The teen was taken to a local hospital, where she died.
