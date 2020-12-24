WINTER WEATHER:Winter Weather Advisory Issued For Much Of Western Pa.
The updated guidance comes as the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines have started being distributed across the country this month.
By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — FBI Pittsburgh is warning residents about potential signs of COVID-19 vaccine scams as the distribution process for the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines have started in Pennsylvania and West Virginia.

The FBI says that potential signs of a scam include people asking you to pay out of pocket for the vaccine, people asking you to pay to put your name on a waiting list for the vaccine, people asking you to pay for early access to the vaccine, promises of a shipment of the vaccine for a price, and advertisements for vaccines from unclear sources.

There are specific hotlines for those affected by COVID-19 related fraud, and you can find the numbers for those here.

