Comments
By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Pittsburgh Pirates first baseman Josh Bell has reportedly been traded to the Washington Nationals.
First baseman Josh Bell has been traded from the Pittsburgh Pirates to the Washington Nationals, a source tells ESPN. Two young pitchers headed back to Pittsburgh.
— Jeff Passan (@JeffPassan) December 24, 2020
According to MLB insider Jeff Passan, a source has told ESPN that “two young pitchers” have been exchanged for Bell.
Stay with KDKA as we follow this developing story.
You must log in to post a comment.