By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Pittsburgh Pirates first baseman Josh Bell has reportedly been traded to the Washington Nationals.

According to MLB insider Jeff Passan, a source has told ESPN that “two young pitchers” have been exchanged for Bell.

Stay with KDKA as we follow this developing story.

