PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Step into the Pompeani’s kitchen and learn how to make Lisa Pompeani’s delicious Cherry Wink cookies for the Christmas season!
Mrs. Pompeani’s Cherry Winks
Ingredients:
-2 ¼ cups of flour
-1 tsp of baking powder
-1/2 tsp of baking soda
-1/2 tsp of salt
-Sift all together
-3/4 cups of shortening cream
1 cup of shortening sugar
-Add 2 eggs. 2T milk. 1 tsp vanilla and blend!
-Sift all of these ingredients together
-Add ½ cup of chopped nuts
-1 cup of chopped dates
-1/3 cups maraschino cherries
Directions:
-Shape into balls and roll in crunched corn flakes
-Roll each and add a ¼ cherry on top!
-Bake on greased cookie sheet at 375 for 10-12 minutes!!
