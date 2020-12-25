WINTER WEATHER:Winter Weather Advisory Issued For Much Of Western Pa.
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Step into the Pompeani’s kitchen and learn how to make Lisa Pompeani’s delicious Cherry Wink cookies for the Christmas season!

Mrs. Pompeani’s Cherry Winks

Ingredients:

-2 ¼ cups of flour
-1 tsp of baking powder
-1/2 tsp of baking soda
-1/2 tsp of salt
-Sift all together

-3/4 cups of shortening cream
1 cup of shortening sugar

-Add 2 eggs. 2T milk. 1 tsp vanilla and blend!

-Sift all of these ingredients together
-Add ½ cup of chopped nuts
-1 cup of chopped dates
-1/3 cups maraschino cherries

Directions:

-Shape into balls and roll in crunched corn flakes
-Roll each and add a ¼ cherry on top!
-Bake on greased cookie sheet at 375 for 10-12 minutes!!

