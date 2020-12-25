By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Not everyone can afford a big holiday meal, especially restaurant workers who have been laid off.

Well, the owner of The Warren and Miracle on Sixth downtown is stepping up.

For the last week, the restaurant has dished out free dinners for anyone in the service industry.

Today, Spencer Warren’s staff made 300 meals for local workers who are in need.

Warren is prepared to keep doing it — even after restaurants reopen for indoor dining.

“Even if they’re allowed to open, it’ll be on very, very limited staff. So people are still gonna need meals. And it’s a way to help supplement income. So, if they can get a free dinner every night, they can afford their phone bills or other bills or all these other things that the government’s not helping anyone in the restaurant industry with,” Warren said.

If you’re a service industry worker, you can follow The Warren on social media for information about the free meals.