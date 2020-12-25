Comments
By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITCAIRN/PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The Pitcairn Police Department is searching for a 15-year-old missing girl.
Emily Morton was last seen at 7 p.m. on Thursday, December 24, leaving her residence on Kenny Avenue.
Police noted that she is known to frequent Pittsburgh’s Homewood neighborhood.
Morton is described as having brown hair and eyes, being 5’6 in height and weighing 150 pounds. She was wearing a pink shirt, pink pants, brown knee-high boots and a jean jacket when she was last seen.
According to police, Morton has mental health issues and takes daily medications.
Anyone with information about Morton’s whereabouts is asked to contact the Pitcairn Police Department at 412-856-1111.
