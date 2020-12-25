Comments
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — For Christmas, Heather is sharing her peanut butter cookie recipe!
Chocolate-Covered Peanut Butter Cookies
Ingredients:
- 1 ½ cups peanut butter
- ½ cup softened butter
- 1 tsp. vanilla
- 4 cups powdered sugar
- 7 ounces semi-sweet chocolate chips
- 2 TBS shortening
- Wax paper
Directions:
1. Mix together peanut butter, softened butter, vanilla, and powdered sugar. Shape into balls and place on a cookie sheet with wax paper.
2. Refrigerate for roughly two hours.
3. When you’re ready to remove chilled dough, melt shortening and chocolate together. Stir until smooth.
4. Dip peanut butter balls into the melted chocolate. Place onto wax paper (same that they chilled on to conserve the wax paper) to set.
5. Enjoy!
