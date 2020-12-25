PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Everyone loves a Chocolate Chip Cookie! This is Mikey Hood’s favorite recipe for them.
Mikey’s Keto Soft Chocolate Chip Cookies
Ingredients:
- ½ cup Salted Butter
- ¾ cup Erythritol (SoNourished is a good brand)
- 1 tsp Vanilla Extract
- 1 large Egg
- 1 ½ cups Almond Flour
- 1/2 tsp baking powder
- 1/2 tsp xanthan gum (optional)
- ¾ cups Sugar Free Chocolate Chips
Directions:
• Preheat a fan forced oven to 360F
• Melt the butter in saucepan until melted and hot over medium heat. Place the melted butter and erythritol in a mixing bowl and beat until combined. Add the vanilla and egg, and beat on low for another 15 seconds.
• Add the almond flour, baking powder, xanthan gum and salt. Beat until well combined.
• Press the dough together and remove from the bowl. Knead in the chocolate chips with your hands or a silicone spatula.
• Use a small ice cream scoop to divide and shape the dough into 12 portions and place on a lined baking tray. Bake for 10-12 minutes at 360F. The cookies will look a little undercooked when removing from the oven, but after cooling they will harden.
