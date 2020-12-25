PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — David Highfield is always raving about his aunt’s Christmas cookies. Here’s her recipe for one of them!
Candy Cane Cookie Recipe
The original recipe came from a 1971 recipe card library put out by Betty Crocker. I made a few modifications over the years.
Ingredients:
- ½ cup unsalted butter, softened
- ½ cup shortening (I use Crisco butter-flavored sticks)
- 1 cup confectioners’ sugar
- 1 egg
- 1 ½ teaspoon almond extract
- 1 teaspoon vanilla
- 2 ½ cups all-purpose flour
- 1 teaspoon salt
- Enough red food coloring to make desired red color
Directions:
Heat oven to 375 degrees. Mix thoroughly butter, shortening, confectioners’ sugar, egg and flavorings. Blend in flour and salt. Divide dough in half; blend red food coloring into one half.
Shape 1 teaspoon dough from each half into a 4-inch rope. (Roll dough back and forth on lightly floured board to get smooth, even ropes). Place ropes side by side; press together slightly and twist.
Place completed canes on ungreased baking sheet (mine are lined with silicone mats). Curve top of cookie down to form handle of cane.
Bake about 9 minutes or until set and very light brown. Remove immediately from baking sheet and cool on wire racks.
Makes about two dozen cookies.
You must log in to post a comment.