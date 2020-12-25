WINTER WEATHER:Winter Weather Advisory Issued For Much Of Western Pa.
Vince Williams was activated the Reserve/COVID-19 List on Dec. 23.
By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The Pittsburgh Steelers announced that they have placed linebacker Ulysees Gilbert III on the Reserve/Injured List on Christmas.

Gilbert III is listed as out for Sunday’s game against the Colts for an ankle injury.

According to the Steelers organization, this allows for linebacker Vince Williams to be moved to the Active/Inactive roster.

Williams was recently activated from the Reserve/COVID-19 List on Dec. 23. He was originally placed on that list on Dec. 10.

