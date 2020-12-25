By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The Pittsburgh Steelers announced that they have placed linebacker Ulysees Gilbert III on the Reserve/Injured List on Christmas.
Gilbert III is listed as out for Sunday’s game against the Colts for an ankle injury.
According to the Steelers organization, this allows for linebacker Vince Williams to be moved to the Active/Inactive roster.
We have placed LB Ulysees Gilbert III on the Reserve/Injured List, which makes room on the Active/Inactive roster for LB Vince Williams, whose two-day COVID-19 roster exemption expired. https://t.co/hBsWq6oY3R
— Pittsburgh Steelers (@steelers) December 25, 2020
Williams was recently activated from the Reserve/COVID-19 List on Dec. 23. He was originally placed on that list on Dec. 10.
You must log in to post a comment.