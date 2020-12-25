Comments
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (AP) — A West Virginia VA hospital has announced a series of changes to “restore trust” in the facility.
A former nursing assistant at the Louis A. Johnson VA Medical Center pleaded guilty earlier this year to killing several patients.
The VA recently issued a report focused on patient safety issues and culture.
The changes include leadership replacements and a “safety stand down” in which it will not accept new patients, except for COVID-19 and intensive care admittances.
Former nurse Reta Mays pleaded guilty in July to using insulin doses to kill patients at the center.
(Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)
You must log in to post a comment.