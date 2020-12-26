By: KDKA-TV News Staff

HARRISBURG (KDKA) — The Pennsylvania Department of Health is reporting 14,755 new cases of Coronavirus and 165 additional deaths in the last 48 hours.

The statewide total number of cases has risen to 605,141 since Thursday’s report, according to the state’s data.

There are currently 5,925 people across the state hospitalized with COVID-19 infections. Of those hospitalized, 1,196 patients are in the ICU.

The statewide death toll has risen to 14,883.

There are 3,221,108 residents across the state who have tested negative for the virus to date.

The state Health Department numbers show there have been 50,970 resident cases of COVID-19 in nursing and personal care homes across Pennsylvania. Among employees, there have been 9,180 diagnosed cases. Out of total deaths, 8,412 have occurred in residents at nursing or personal care facilities.

Approximately 18,497 of the total cases are among state health care workers.

Currently, all 67 counties are in the green phase of reopening. However, restrictions are in place for bars, restaurants and large gatherings.

If you have concerns about the virus, you can check out the state’s COVID-19 Early Warning Monitoring System Dashboard.

